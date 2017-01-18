British sprinters James Ellington and Nigel Levine in hospital after road crash

British sprinters James Ellington and Nigel Levine are in hospital in Tenerife after the pair were involved in a road accident on Tuesday evening.

Their injuries are not life-threatening but there are fears about their ability to compete again at the highest level, with Ellington already needing surgery on a broken leg.

The two are understood to have been on motorbikes when they were hit by a car coming at them around a bend on the wrong side of the road.

A British Athletics spokesman said: "Regretfully we can confirm that James Ellington and Nigel Levine have sustained injuries following a road accident in Tenerife on Tuesday evening.

"Both athletes are receiving medical treatment and are conscious and stable. British Athletics medical staff are with the athletes and liaising with hospital staff over their treatment.

"We are in communication with their family members in the UK and will be keeping them informed of the situation."

Ellington, 31, is a 100/200 metres specialist and a two-time Olympian. The Londoner was also a key member of GB's gold medal-winning 4x100m relay teams at the 2014 and 2016 European Championships.

The 27-year-old Levine is a 400m runner who was born in Trinidad and raised in Northamptonshire. He won a European outdoor relay gold in 2014 and an indoor relay gold in 2013.

The two athletes are in Tenerife with other members of the GB sprint squad for warm-weather training. Described as "conscious and stable" by the governing body's spokesman, they will be visited in hospital by team-mates this afternoon.

Both men were wearing helmets at the time of the accident and there is no suggestion at this stage of any wrongdoing on their part.