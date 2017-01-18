facebook icon twitter icon
Ben Ryan handed Wales role

The Welsh Rugby Union has appointed sevens coach Ben Ryan in a consultancy role.

Ben Ryan has been handed a consultancy role with Wales
Former England sevens player and coach Ryan, 45, last summer memorably helped Fiji win their first Olympic gold medal in Rio.

WRU head of rugby performance Geraint John said: "Ben Ryan's appointment is a real coup for Welsh Rugby.

"He is a much sought-after high performance coach, who has been courted around the globe since his significant successes with the Fijian national sevens side."

The WRU has also confirmed the appointment of Peter Drewett as the new performance coach manager. The 58-year-old will move from a similar position with the Hong Kong Rugby Union on March 1.