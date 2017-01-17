West Ham and Marseille remain apart on fee for Dimitri Payet

Dimitri Payet's desired exit from West Ham remains some distance away after the club rejected an improved offer from his former club Marseille on Monday.

Press Association Sport understands a fee believed to be just over the £20million mark has been rebuffed by chairman David Sullivan as the Hammers remain firm on their stance of not selling the 29-year-old.

Payet shocked the Premier League club last week by declaring his desire to leave the London Stadium, despite having only signed a fresh deal last February after shining in his first season in the Premier League.

The France international quickly established himself as a fans' favourite following his signing from Marseille, and was named as West Ham's player of the year for their final campaign at Upton Park.

This season has not been as impressive for either Payet or Slaven Bilic's side as a whole and Bilic revealed last week that Payet is now refusing to play for the club.

Despite his stance, both co-chairmen Sullivan and David Gold have expressed that they have no financial need to sell the former Lille man and are refusing to be bullied into a quick sale.

Bilic revealed the news at his press conference ahead of Saturday's win over Crystal Palace, saying he was ''let down and angry'' at Payet's decision.

The first team were given Monday off following their impressive display against the Eagles but Press Association Sport understands Bilic has followed through on his threat to banish Payet from training.

Although he is currently suffering from a back injury, when he does train it will be alongside the club's Under-23 squad, with the transfer window still open for another fortnight.

Payet certainly was not missed in the short term as West Ham beat Crystal Palace 3-0 on Saturday, with Andy Carroll's acrobatic overhead kick the pick of the goals.

Before the victory over former Hammers boss Sam Allardyce, Sullivan insisted in his programme notes that Payet would not get his wish this month.

''The board's position is that we do not want to sell Dimitri,'' he wrote.

''We do not need to sell Dimitri for financial or any other reasons, and we will NOT sell Dimitri in the January transfer window.''

After the convincing London derby win, Bilic was more interested in praising those who did turn out.

''Payet is a great player so you are losing quality, but the team showed it is about the team and not individuals,'' he said.

''This is a great example for that. So let's talk about Carroll, or Darren Randolph, or Mark Noble. Michail Antonio had flu and a temperature of 38.4 last night. He showed brilliant determination, brilliant quality. That's what I want to talk about.''