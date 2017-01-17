Valtteri Bottas looking forward to working with Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas insists there will be no issues with his new team-mate Lewis Hamilton after landing a seat alongside Britain's triple world champion at Mercedes.

Bottas, the 27-year-old Finn, will partner Hamilton for the forthcoming Formula One campaign after Mercedes finally confirmed him as their replacement for Nico Rosberg on Monday.

Hamilton's relationship with Rosberg, who retired from the sport shortly after beating his team-mate to the championship last year, was beset with problems.

But it is expected Bottas will bring a calming stability to the world champions, as well as the necessary speed and talent to ensure Mercedes retain the constructors' title they have won for the past three seasons.

"Lewis is going to be a great reference," said Bottas. "Everyone knows exactly how good he is, and he's a great driver.

"I am sure as a pair we can work well, and I'm sure we can be good team players. We can work well together, push each other on the track, race fair but really hard, and at the same time push the team together.

"I don't know him that well yet, but I'm looking forward to getting to know him better. I see no issues at all between us."

Mercedes have dominated the sport since 2014 and, despite a number of changes to the technical regulations, are set to remain the team to beat when the new season gets under way in Melbourne on March 26.

Bottas, who has scored nine podium finishes in nearly 80 races for Williams but is yet to record a victory, insists he is capable of providing Hamilton a stern test for the title.

"My target is to perform from the very first race as well as the car can and get everything out of the car," Bottas added. "I know I am capable of that and I know we will be very close with Lewis.

"For me the drivers' championship is the only goal in my life at the moment. The team has won many titles, I haven't won any, and I'm sure we share the same target. We want to win so we will go flat out."

Meanwhile Hamilton, who lost the title to Rosberg last season despite winning a greater number of races, will appear alongside his former rival at a sponsors' event in Switzerland on Tuesday.

Rosberg will be there after taking on a role as ambassador for Mercedes this year.

Hamilton, 32, acknowledged the news of Bottas' arrival with a short post on his Twitter account on Monday evening. "Welcome to the Team, Valtteri!" he wrote.

Hamilton and Bottas will take the wraps off their new Mercedes at Silverstone on February 23. The opening winter test starts in Barcelona four days later.