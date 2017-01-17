John McEnroe says Andy Murray's world number one status brings added scrutiny

Andy Murray's behaviour and barking at his box will come under greater scrutiny now he's world number one, according to former bad-boy of tennis John McEnroe.

Murray eased into the Australian Open second round on Monday with a straight-sets win over Illya Marchenko but the Scot still found cause for stress.

He berated himself for "shocking movement" a number of times on Rod Laver Arena, exclaimed "wake up!" and shouted, perhaps at his box, "this is a grand slam guys, come on!"

Murray even fell out with an unfamiliar water bottle at one stage, asking his coaching team "what's this?" as he tried to find out how many millilitres it contained.

McEnroe, who spent a record 14 separate stints at world number one between 1980 and 1985, has warned Murray of the extra attention the top spot will bring.

"It's got to be a tremendous feeling because it looked like it would never happen and he continued to work at it so from that aspect it has got to be an incredible sense of pride," said McEnroe, an Australian Open commentator for Eurosport.

"But it's interesting to see how he reacts to it because the focus is going to be even more intense. They're going to watch when he gets negative and when he starts to whine at his box.

"I'm sure it didn't even sink in for a few weeks that he's actually finished the year as world number one - it would have been unthinkable after the French Open final that he would do it.

"It's very interesting to see whether that's shifted anything mentally for him and whether he suddenly goes in with a lot of confidence against (Novak) Djokovic or when it comes to a five-setter against whoever."

Murray this week underlined the importance of his coach Ivan Lendl in helping him handle the pressure of being world number one.

Lendl remains a picture of calm during matches and McEnroe admits he could not endure the verbal tirades the Briton dishes out.

"I would hope that if I happened to be in Murray's box that I wouldn't be yelled at the way that some of the other people are," McEnroe added.

"I think that Ivan commands that respect and I think that Ivan brings something to the table that very few people can bring."

McEnroe was in a different position when he first moved top of the rankings in 1980 given he was only 21, while Murray, at 29, is well-versed in the pressures of the elite.

"I think because it's taken me so long to get there, obviously I want to try to stay there, but also I feel like I'm mature enough now to handle it," Murray said.

"Maybe if it happens when you're very young, you might feel extra pressures, the responsibilities might feel a bit much. B ut I think because I'm much older and more mature, it's been good."

He will play a youngster in the second round on Wednesday in Russia's 19-year-old Andrey Rublev, ranked 152nd in the world but widely considered a rising star.

Rublev, the son of a former Russian boxer, certainly does not lack for confidence. After ousting Fernando Verdasco in Barcelona two years ago, his vanquished opponent said: "I am surprised how rude he is for a 17-year-old."

The teenager insists he is an even more accomplished player now.

"That time I was absolutely not ready - now mentally and physically I am much better," Rublev said.

"That time I got a bit lucky - I was playing a good match that day and it just happens sometimes. You always see top guys lose one or two matches to a player they are not supposed to.

"My tennis is much better now. I am more ready."