Great Britain name 15 new players in 33-woman squad after Rio 2016 success

Fifteen new players have been named in a 33-woman squad as Great Britain begin life after their stunning Rio 2016 gold medal.

Hollie Webb, who scored the decisive penalty in the final victory over Holland, and goalkeeper Maddie Hinch, who made a series of fine saves, are among those continuing in the Bisham Abbey-based programme.

Twelve of the gold medal-winning squad remain in coach Danny Kerry's group, but he is seeking Britain's first new captain in 13 years following the international retirement of Kate Richardson-Walsh.

Crista Cullen, Hannah Macleod, Sam Quek, Helen Richardson-Walsh and Georgie Twigg are also absent, having retired or taken breaks from the sport.

The group will be preparing for a home World Cup in 2018 and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, with the first game when England host Holland at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on June 11.

Kerry said: "With a home World Cup for England on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in 2018, and the prospect of GB defending an Olympic title in Tokyo 2020 the challenges of this cycle are as clear, significant and exciting as ever.

"I believe this new squad has what it takes to shine again and continue to inspire future generations to play our sport."

Other Rio gold medallists continuing in the squad are Giselle Ansley (Surbiton), Sophie Bray (SC Kampong), Alex Danson (Clifton Robinsons), Shona McCallin (Holcombe), Lily Owsley (University of Birmingham), Susannah Townsend (La Gantoise), Laura Unsworth (East Grinstead) and Nic White (Holcombe).

Joie Leigh (Clifton Robinsons) and Ellie Watton (Holcombe) were reserves in Rio and have also been named.

England teams will be selected from the 33-player group, which includes Scotland's Nicola Cochrane, Amy Costello and Sarah Robertson, plus Wales' Rose Thomas and Sarah Jones.

Players compete for home nations at World Cups, but Britain at the Olympics.

Great Britain women's hockey squad: Giselle Ansley (Surbiton), Grace Balsdon (Canterbury), Sophie Bray (SC Kampong), Charlotte Calnan (Surbiton), Nicola Cochrane (Clifton Robinsons), Amy Costello (University of Birmingham), Alex Danson (Clifton Robinsons), Emily Defroand (Surbiton), Susie Gilbert (Reading), Takara Haines (East Grinstead), Sarah Haycroft (Surbiton), Sabbie Heesh (Surbiton), Maddie Hinch (SCHC), Jo Hunter (Surbiton), Sarah Jones (Holcombe), Kathryn Lane (Leicester), Joie Leigh (Clifton Robinsons), Hannah Martin (Surbiton), Shona McCallin (Holcombe), Lily Owsley (University of Birmingham), Olivia Paige (University of Birmingham), Suzy Petty (Wimbledon), Ellie Rayer (Loughborough Students), Sarah Robertson (Edinburgh University), Erica Sanders (University of Birmingham), Zoe Shipperley (Buckingham), Rose Thomas (Wimbledon), Anna Toman (University of Birmingham), Susannah Townsend (La Gantoise), Laura Unsworth (East Grinstead), Ellie Watton (Holcombe), Hollie Webb (Surbiton), Nic White (Holcombe).