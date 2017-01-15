facebook icon twitter icon
Newcastle Eagles win BBL Cup for third year in a row

Newcastle Eagles became the first side to win the BBL Cup for three years in a row as they held off the Glasgow Rocks on Sunday.

Newcastle beat Glasgow to win the BBL Cup
Player-coach Fabulous Flournoy - awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours - helped his side emerge 91-83 victors, led by 54 combined points from Rahmon Fletcher and Deondre Parks.

Fletcher took 29 of those points and secured the Most Valuable Player award, also for a third year running.

The north-east side had led 72-49 at one stage before a spirited Glasgow fightback, but it was not enough to prevent the Eagles picking up a third title on the bounce.