Glen Durrant wins maiden BDO World Championship title

Glen Durrant secured his first BDO World Championship title with a 7-3 victory over Danny Noppert at Lakeside.

Number one seed Durrant started with two consecutive 180s to help secure a break in the very first leg and he wrapped up the set with little trouble.

Holland's Noppert, making his debut at Lakeside, responded well to take the second and third sets but Englishman Durrant took the next two for a 3-2 lead.

Noppert held firm to wrap up the sixth set before Durrant took out 74 to move 4-3 in front and it proved to be decisive.

The 46-year-old Durrant then secured a two-set cushion for the first time by edging the eighth in a decider and broke little sweat to seal the ninth as Noppert's confidence visibly waned.

Despite being broken twice in the 10th set, Durrant battled back and held his throw in the fifth leg to seal a comprehensive victory.