England asked to bat first in Pune

England were asked to bat first in the opening one-day international against India in Pune.

Virat Kohli, starting life as India's 50-over captain after inheriting the reins from Mahendra Singh Dhoni, won the toss and opted to chase under lights in the day/night contest at MCA Stadium.

England selected Jake Ball ahead of fellow seamer Liam Plunkett, who has been struggling with a calf injury, with Joe Root back at number three after missing both warm-ups to attend the birth of his first child.

That meant no place for Sam Billings or Jonny Bairstow, who top-scored respectively in the matches against India A in Mumbai.