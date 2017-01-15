Andrew Chalmers ready to outline his plans for a new-look Bradford

Former New Zealand chairman Andrew Chalmers will usher in the dawn of a new era for Bradford this week when he outlines his plans for a re-launched club.

The Rugby Football League announced on Friday it had secured a deal with a consortium to create a new club to fill the void left by the liquidation of the former Super League and world club champions with debts of £2.2million.

The governing body declined to reveal the identity of the new owners but Press Association Sport understands that Chalmers was the successful bidder, beating off competition from another New Zealander David Thorne and London businessman Richard Lamb.

Players and coaches from the old club, who have not been paid since November and have been left in the dark over attempts to save the famous Bradford name, are set to meet their new owner as early as Monday and re-focus their thoughts on the start of the new season, which is under three weeks away.

The Bulls were kept in the Kingstone Press Championship fixture list and are due to play their opening match at Hull KR on February 5.

A planned friendly between the players still loyal to the old Bradford club against Batley on Sunday was postponed due to the uncertainty and the Bulls are due to play Huddersfield next Sunday in a testimonial match for Luke Robinson.

In Friday's statement, the RFL said: "The owners will arrive at Odsal early next week and will at that point speak with former players, staff and relevant stakeholders before holding a press conference to reveal their identity and outline their vision for the future."

Bradford ceased trading just under a fortnight ago after administrators failed to find a new buyer for the club. The Bulls had been in administration - for the third time in under five years - for the previous seven weeks.

Chalmers had a bid to bring Bradford out of administration before Christmas accepted by the RFL but subsequently rejected by the administrators.

Chalmers, who is a business associate of former Wigan and New Zealand coach Graham Lowe, featured in Marwan Koukash's successful takeover of Salford four years ago but is no longer a director and neither Koukash or his wife Mandy, who has tried to buy Bradford in the past, will be involved in the new club.

The consortium's first job will be to tie up those players willing to remain with the club and replace the eight who have signed elsewhere for 2017.

The new club will start the season with a 12-point deduction and a reduced central funding of just £15,000 but the RFL insist there is a bright future for the club.

"The RFL is confident that the consortium selected to run a new club in Bradford will provide an exciting and stable future for rugby league in the city," said the RFL's director of operations and legal, Karen Moorhouse.

"They outlined a strong vision, have relevant and extensive experience and we are confident that they offer the best opportunity to take a new club forward."