A week to remember for new dad Harry Kane

Harry Kane hailed one of the best weeks of his life after he followed up the birth of his first child with a hat-trick in Tottenham's comfortable win over West Brom on Saturday.

The England forward sat out of the FA Cup third-round victory against Aston Villa after his wife gave birth to daughter Ivy just hours before.

But he returned to put the Baggies to the sword with a hat-trick which, along with Gareth McAuley's own goal, gave title-chasing Spurs a well-deserved 4-0 win.

Kane opened the scoring before wrapping up the points with a five-minute double in the second half and admitted afterwards it had been a week to remember.

"I've not had many better weeks," the 23-year-old told Spurs TV.

"It's been a whirlwind of a week, the birth of my daughter, that was incredible, an amazing experience, looking after her all week and then getting ready for this game and to score a hat-trick and win 4-0 in the way we did,

"It's all been quite surreal really. I don't think it's sunk in yet. The baby is there sleeping at home and I look at her amazed that she's here.

"That was that part of it (the week) and then I've been focused on training, I've tried to make sure that I'm getting enough sleep at home and the missus (Kate) has been great, making sure I get enough sleep! What a great way to finish the week off."

The win kept Spurs within seven points of leaders Chelsea, who were beaten at White Hart Lane a fortnight ago, although it was not all good news as defender Jan Vertonghen was forced off with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

Spurs will be sweating on his fitness ahead of a tricky trip to Manchester City next weekend, while West Brom face strugglers Sunderland.

Tony Pulis set up his team to defend and frustrate Spurs, much like he had done in the recent narrow 1-0 defeats at both Chelsea and Arsenal.

But Kane's 12th-minute goal cancelled out the Welshman's game-plan and it was only a terrific display from goalkeeper Ben Foster that kept the scoreline down.

Foster has been in good form for much of the campaign and conceded after the game that Tottenham are the most impressive side he has seen this season to.

"In all fairness that's probably the best team I have played against," he told wba.co.uk.

"Fair play to them, it's just one we will have to move on from. We went three at the back to try and get back into the game but sadly we couldn't get going.

"We have to lick our wounds and forget about it as quickly as possible. Everyone has their ups and downs.

"We need to get over this one and move on to next weekend's game against Sunderland."