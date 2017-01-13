Rugby Football League announces new owners have been secured for Bradford

New owners have been secured for Bradford, the Rugby Football League has announced.

The governing body has reached agreement with a consortium that will see a new club formed to take the place of the old defunct Bradford for the start of the Kingstone Press Championship season on February 5.

However, the identity of the new owners will not be known until a press conference is held early next week.

That means another weekend of uncertainty for coaches and those players remaining from the old club who have been largely kept in the dark over events since meeting one of the bidders a little more than a week ago.

A statement read: "The RFL is pleased to announce that an agreement has been reached with a consortium to create a new professional rugby league club in Bradford.

"Following a thorough review and consultation with potential owners throughout the week, the RFL board approved a decision to offer membership of the League to a consortium that it believes offers an exciting and stable future for rugby league in Bradford.

"As previously communicated, the new club will begin the 2017 season in the Kingstone Press Championship on minus 12 points.

"The owners will arrive at Odsal early next week and will at that point speak with former players, staff and relevant stakeholders before holding a press conference to reveal their identity and outline their vision for the future."

The old Bradford Bulls were liquidated 10 days ago after administrators failed to find a buyer - but the RFL fielded four serious bids after seeking offers to resurrect the club and has now come up with a preferred option.

Two limited companies have already been established to run the new club, both by New Zealand-born businessmen.

Last week, it emerged that a company was registered by former Wasps owner David Thorne in the name of " Bradford Bulls Capital Limited" and on Friday " Bradford Bulls 2017 Limited" was registered at Companies House by Andrew Chalmers, a former chairman of the New Zealand Rugby League.

Chalmers was involved in Marwan Koukash's successful takeover of Salford four years ago and remains a director of the Red Devils.

His bid to bring the club out of administration before Christmas was accepted by the RFL but rejected by the administrators, who claimed the offer was insufficient.

Former Wigan and New Zealand coach Graham Lowe is believed to be involved with Chalmers, who is seen as the clear favourite to form a new club.

London businessman Richard Lamb was also in the running, along with a mystery fourth bidder, but he revealed that his bid was rejected.

RFL director of operations and legal Karen Moorhouse said: "The last few weeks have been extremely difficult for all those involved, particularly the former players, staff and families of Bradford Bulls. They have conducted themselves with complete professionalism and integrity throughout this period.

"The RFL is confident that the consortium selected to run a new club in Bradford will provide an exciting and stable future for rugby league in the city.

"They outlined a strong vision, have relevant and extensive experience and we are confident that they offer the best opportunity to take a new club forward. We have always said that the city of Bradford needs and deserves a rugby league club that it can be proud of and we believe this new club can deliver that."

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that the administrators have submitted a bill of £230,000 for running the club for seven weeks from November 14.

The new costs take the total of debts to £2.2million, including £750,000 in directors' loans.

HM Revenue and Customs are the biggest creditors, having been owed £400,000, while £66,000 is owed to the RFL and £10,000 to St Helens.