Gabriel Jesus unable to feature for Manchester City this weekend

Gabriel Jesus will not be eligible to make his Manchester City debut in this weekend's Premier League game at Everton, the club have confirmed.

The Brazil international joined City from Palmeiras this month after a deal was agreed last summer but his registration has not yet gone through.

Club sources insist there has been no snag over the 19-year-old's signing, contrary to some reports this week, but simply the administration process is taking time.

Paperwork is thought to be close to completion and the player could be available for next week's game against Tottenham.

The matter may not have been a factor in Pep Guardiola's planning in any case with the manager having consistently said it would take Jesus a few weeks to reach match fitness.