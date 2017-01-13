England all-rounder Ben Stokes puts himself forward for IPL auction

Ben Stokes has become the latest England player to confirm he will go into next month's Indian Premier League auction.

All-rounder Stokes will put his name in the hat for the draft on February 4 hoping to snare a lucrative contract and some crucial experience in one of the world's premier white-ball competitions.

England pair Sam Billings and Jos Buttler are already contracted for IPL 10, opener Jason Roy revealed this week he too would be seeking a deal and the likes of one-day captain Eoin Morgan and Alex Hales are also likely in the bidding.

"I've put myself forward for the auction, it's a good opportunity to go away and experience different competitions," said Stokes.

"I'm looking forward to seeing if I get the chance to see what it's all about."

The England and Wales Cricket Board intends to provide a full list of players going forward for the IPL by the end of next week, but the steady stream of players announcing their own status is indicative of a sea change at the organisation.

Since Andrew Strauss took office as director of cricket and elevated limited-overs cricket to equal status with Tests, there has been a greater willingness to allow contracted players to expand their horizons.

Morgan was even given leeway to miss a one-day international against Ireland last summer to stay with Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have since released him. Whether the same decision will be made this year remains to be seen.

England have two games lined up against the Irish in early May and, with a Champions Trophy on home soil in June, may wish to field full-strength sides.

Anyone selected for those games would need to be back for May 1 but that would seriously compromise their attractiveness for the IPL.

The players themselves may prefer to stay with their new franchises, learning new skills, picking the brains of new colleagues and earning a pretty penny to boot.

But Stokes insists there is no conflict of interest.

"If they (the ECB) feel it's best for the England guys who go to stay out then we'll follow that. If they want us to come back and report for England, which is our job, then we'll come back and have no complaints either way."

England made the short flight from Mumbai to Pune on Friday morning before a net session under lights at the MCA Stadium. The first one-day international takes place there on Sunday.