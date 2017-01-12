facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Missing man found safe and well
News: Man charged in connection with Temple Stores robbery
News: Man arrested in connection with St Helier store theft
News: Armed police deployed after St Helier shop robbed at knife point
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank

Stick to cricket, Ian! Botham recalls sage advice from the late Graham Taylor

Sir Ian Botham has said it was Graham Taylor who told him to stick to cricket rather than chase a career as a professional footballer.

Sir Ian Botham tried his hand at football in the 1980s
Sir Ian Botham tried his hand at football in the 1980s

Botham, one of cricket's greatest-ever all-rounders, made 11 appearances for Scunthorpe in the 1980s, playing as a centre-half.

But Botham says it was Taylor - the former England manager who died on Thursday of a suspected heart attack at the age of 72 - who told him to stick to the red ball.

Scunthorpe was Taylor's home town and as a passionate cricket fan, Botham said he offered him some sage advice.

"He told me I was a better cricketer than a footballer - with a wry smile on his face," told BBC 5 Live.

"The only two people that said that to me convincingly were he and my father, so there you go."