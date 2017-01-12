Laura Robson turns to sports psychologist in bid to revive tennis career

Britain's Laura Robson has revealed she is working with a sports psychologist in a bid to revive her injury-curtailed career.

On Thursday Robson lost to world number 205 Amandine Hesse in the first round of Australian Open qualifying to extend a losing streak that now stretches to seven consecutive matches.

The 22-year-old spent 18 months out of tennis after undergoing wrist surgery in 2014 and she is yet to recover the kind of form that saw her once considered a future star of the sport.

Robson does not suffer from a lack of talent. Her timing, particularly on the forehand side, can be world class but it is the mental side of her game that often appears fragile.

Double faults have dogged her throughout her career - she served nine here against Hesse - while she has a habit of having to repeat her throw-up, a tendency in players widely regarded to be an indication of nerves.

Both Sir Andy Murray and, most dramatically, Johanna Konta have benefited from the help of a sports psychologist, with the latter once renowned for emotional collapses in matches but now a rock of resilience at number 10 in the world.

Robson decided it was an avenue she also wanted to explore during a meeting at the end of last season with the LTA's performance director Simon Timson and its head of performance, science and medicine Dan Lewindon.

The world number 222 has since begun sessions with Richard Hampson, a sports psychologist from Changing Minds UK, who already works with the LTA and British juniors.

"It's not an overnight thing, he's the first one to say that," Robson said.

"All I can do is try everything. You have to commit to this sort of thing. In the past I've been a bit sceptical about it but I'm now at the stage where I'll try anything."

After returning from injury in 2015, there were signs of progress last summer when Robson claimed an ITF title in Pennsylvania before winning three qualification matches at the US Open in September to reach the main draw.

Since then, however, the British number five has struggled, losing eight matches out of 11, with three of those defeats coming against opponents ranked 373rd, 489th and 1048th in the world.

"I wish there was a switch," Robson said. "I thought the US Open was going to be my switch and my big moment.

"I went back to this tournament, felt good and just again didn't play the way I wanted to. It's not going to happen overnight."

One crumb of comfort for Robson is that she has few rankings points to defend in the first half of this year and would therefore climb the ladder quickly if she manages to string some victories together.

She was also picked by new British captain Anne Keothavong for February's Fed Cup ties in Estonia, although it is Konta who will be key if the team are to reach the promotion play-offs.

Robson will first return to Europe for two ITF events in France.

"It's always nice to play and be part of the team," Robson said. "I think if everyone plays and everyone is healthy, we've got a really strong team and a good chance of finally making it through that play-off.

"We've got to hope everyone plays. If Jo has an amazing Melbourne again then we might not be so lucky. But fingers crossed she can do both."