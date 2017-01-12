Eoin Morgan struggles again as England lose final warm-up before ODI series

England's one-day preparations veered badly off script in Mumbai as they slipped to a six-wicket defeat against India A with more than 10 overs to spare.

Having seen off a considerably stronger host XI on Tuesday, chasing down 305 under the lights at the Brabourne Stadium, the tourists were hopeful of another confidence-building success at the same ground ahead of Sunday's first one-day international in Pune.

It was not to be as captain Eoin Morgan failed for a second time in three days with a golden duck, a flat return to the side having sat out the Bangladesh tour on safety grounds, and the bowlers did not come close to defending a below-par 282 all out.

Morgan was brilliantly caught for three in that first outing but was entirely culpable for a gentle caught and bowled on this occasion. Jos Buttler, one of three batsmen dismissed in eight balls, also chipped his first delivery back to the bowler and Moeen Ali took his tally over the two games to one run after wafting lazily at a wide delivery.

Despite the best efforts of Jonny Bairstow (64) and Alex Hales (51) England could have been skittled even more cheaply but for a 10th-wicket stand of 71 from Adil Rashid and David Willey.

This was not an official List A game, with neither side restricted to 11 players, but it was an authentic challenge flunked.

Ajinkya Rahane, taking the 'A' captaincy over from Mahendra Singh Dhoni, led the chase with an untroubled 91.

The 28-year-old awaits England in the series proper and showed his class, joining with Sheldon Jackson to put on 119 for the first wicket. Both openers reached their half-century at better than a run-per-ball as England's seamers lacked inspiration.

The first 10 overs contained 11 fours and one Rahane six off Jake Ball.

Rashid fared little better, serving up a selection of short balls that were easily redirected to the ropes. That will be a concern for England, who need the Yorkshireman to be in prime form if they are to derail India on home soil.

Jackson eventually fell for 59, caught in the deep off Moeen Ali, bringing Rishabh Pant to the crease. The 19-year-old is part of the Twenty20 squad to face England and is highly rated by the selectors.

It is not hard to see why. He struck the ball with serious venom, pumping drives through the 'v' before crashing 19 off Ball in the 27th over including three fours and a soaring six over mid-wicket.

An even bigger maximum followed from Rashid's next visit but, having scored 59 in 36 balls, Pant picked out Hales at long on to give the leg-spinner a much-needed wicket.

At 197 for two, a large amount of the damage had already been inflicted, and 36 more were added before Rahane's watch ended. He was bowled around the pads by Willey nine short of his ton but with mission almost accomplished.

Ishan Kishan steered the winning runs to third man leaving plenty to ponder for Morgan and company.

England won the toss and decided to bat, a decision that seemed perfectly natural when Jason Roy and Hales started things off in a flurry of boundaries.

They piled on 42 runs in a blink before Roy was struck by Pradeep Sangwan's bouncer, dislodging part of his helmet which then removed a bail.

Hales and Bairstow moved serenely to 116 for one only for the wheels to fall off. Hales chipped to mid-wicket after breezing past 50, Morgan erred against Shahbaz Nadeem's modest left-arm spin, then Bairstow, Buttler and Moeen fell for the addition of just two runs.

A cautious 38 from Ben Stokes and some entertaining strokeplay from Rashid (39) and Willey (38no) raised the bar but not nearly high enough to trouble India.