Denver Nuggets strike gold on NBA trip to London

The Denver Nuggets made the most of their trip to London as they upset the Indiana Pacers 140-112 to end a five-game losing streak.

Nikola Jokic collected 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as the Nuggets brought the Pacers' five-game winning streak to a sudden halt in front of another star-studded sell-out crowd for the seventh regular-season NBA game to be played at the O2.

Wilson Chandler added 21 points and eight boards, while Danilo Gallinari scored 18 among six Denver players finishing in double figures.

Indiana star Paul George was held to 10 points while CJ Miles led the team on 20.

It gave Denver assistant Chris Finch, who was Great Britain coach at the 2012 Olympics, a winning return to London, but Indiana coach Nate McMillan - an assistant on the United States' gold medal-winning team - will not have the same happy memories this time around.

Nuggets coach Mike Malone said ahead of the game he felt his team might benefit from a change of scenery following a recent slump, and they started the game full of energy and never looked back.

Denver led almost from start to finish, but broke the game wide open by outscoring Indiana 28-9 in the first five minutes of the third quarter, taking a 95-65 lead from which Indiana could not recover.

With his special Union Flag socks pulled up tight, Italy international Gallinari hit three consecutive three-pointers to start the game, powering the Nuggets into an 11-2 lead.

With defence a secondary concern for both teams the points were piling up, but Denver defied pre-game predictions to keep their noses in front for almost the entire first half.

They were not only leading, but also doing the most to thrill the crowd, with first-half dunks from Chandler and Kenneth Faried to compliment the deep balls from Gallinari.

Another dunk from Chandler made it 62-49 with 1:46 left in the first half, and they took a 67-56 lead into the locker rooms at the break.

It was in the third period that things got really ugly for Indiana as Jokic got busy for the Nuggets.

The Serbian centre scored 11 points in the period as Indiana heads dropped.

Denver broke through the 100-point mark with a party trick when Jokic connected with Gallinari for an alley-oop dunk with 2:48 still to go in the third period, and from then on it was simply a question of how many they could win by.

Indiana hit triple figures when Monta Ellis made two free throws with 3:18 left, but it did little to mitigate the blowout loss as Denver emptied the bench for the closing stages.