Renault team principal Vasseur leaves

Frederic Vasseur has left his role as team principal of Renault after just one season.

The Frenchman has left the Enstone-based marque by mutual consent just over two months before the start of the 2017 season.

Vasseur, who is also responsible for running the ART GP2 team, seen as a feeder team, will no longer operate in Formula One, but in a statement on F1's official website, formulaone.com, the team said they had not ruled out working with him in the future.

"Renault have announced that Frederic Vasseur is leaving his role as team principal with immediate effect," it read.

"After a first season spent relaunching and rebuilding its works F1 squad, Renault and Vasseur have agreed by mutual consent to part company as of today.

"According to Renault, 'both parties remain committed to maintaining the good working relationship they have enjoyed and expect this to take a new form sometime in the future'."

The Renault name returned as a constructor in F1 last year as they took control of the Lotus team, but finished ninth in the constructors' championship after drivers Kevin Magnussen and Jolyon Palmer collected just eight points between them.

Renault's 2017 car launches on February 21, and the statement on F1's official website said the remainder of the management team would remain in place.

"In the meantime, the team will continue to be managed by Jerome Stoll, its president, and Cyril Abiteboul, its managing director," it said.

Palmer will continue to race for the team in the forthcoming season and will be joined by Nico Hulkenberg after the highly-rated German driver moved from rivals Force India.