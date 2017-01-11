Jim Furyk named as US captain for 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National

Jim Furyk has been named as the United States captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup in France.

The PGA of America has announced the 46-year-old, a veteran of nine playing appearances, will succeed Davis Love as the US seek to defend the trophy they won at Hazeltine last October.

Fred Couples was also a leadership contender for the match at Le Golf National near Paris but Furyk, a vice-captain to Love last year, was the preferred choice of the US Ryder Cup committee.

Furyk, the 2003 US Open champion, offers continuity and boasts plenty of Ryder Cup experience. His nine appearances came in succession from 1997-2014 and he was seriously considered for a wildcard by Love at Hazeltine.

Furyk was ultimately overlooked for a playing role but remained on the team as one of Love's assistants as the US won for the first time since 2008.

Speaking at a press conference broadcast on Sky Sports News, Furyk said: "This is such an honour. I'm actually a little overwhelmed.

"It's no secret, it's been my favourite event my entire career. In my opinion the Ryder Cup embodies everything that is special about golf.

"It has the team work, the camaraderie, the competition, the passion, it brings fans together from worldwide. I just get chills thinking about all the events I've been able to participate in and now to sit here as the captain for 2018 is such an honour."

In a role reversal from Hazeltine, Love will serve as one of Furyk's vice-captains in France, it was also announced.

Furyk said: "I remember sitting in the room and knowing in my heart Davis was the best person to lead this team in 2016. Davis is going to be a very tough act to follow. He put a system in place and got the players behind it.

"It won't make my task easy but it is comforting knowing there is a system in place.

"So, as the first order of my presidency, I want to make sure everyone knows Davis Love III will be my vice-captain for 2018."