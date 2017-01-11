Injury blow for Swansea as Neil Taylor fractures cheekbone in training

Swansea have been dealt a blow in their survival fight with the news Wales international Neil Taylor has fractured his cheekbone.

The Swans revealed the 27-year-old suffered the injury in training on Wednesday morning and went to hospital later in the day, with Taylor now requiring surgery for the issue.

No time-frame has been put on Taylor's return at this stage but his absence will be keenly felt as new Swansea boss Paul Clement tries to steer them away from trouble.

No top-flight side has conceded as many times as Swansea, who have shipped 45 goals in 20 fixtures, and Clement is expected to bolster his defence this month.

Swansea have a brutal run of fixtures coming up which Taylor could miss, with Arsenal, Southampton and Leicester all due to visit south Wales before March, while the next three away games are at Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.

In a statement announcing defender Taylor's setback, Swansea said: "The Welsh international was taken to hospital this afternoon where the fracture was confirmed and he is expected to have an operation in due course."

The Football Association of Wales sent a message of support, stating on Twitter: " Wales left-back Neil Taylor is set for some time on the sidelines. Let's hope he makes a speedy recovery #TogetherStronger"