Terry hit with one-match ban after red card appeal fails

John Terry will serve a one-match ban after Chelsea's appeal against his sending off in the FA Cup tie against Peterborough was rejected.

Defender Terry, making his first start since the EFL Cup exit at West Ham in October and first appearance since November, was adjudged to be last man when he fouled Lee Angol and was shown a straight red card by referee Kevin Friend in Sunday's game.

The Premier League club put in an appeal, which the Football Association confirmed on Tuesday afternoon had been unsuccessful, meaning the suspension stands, ruling Terry out of the match against champions Leicester on Saturday.

A statement from the FA confirmed: "John Terry will serve a one-match suspension with immediate effect after his wrongful dismissal claim was unsuccessful, following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing.

"The Chelsea defender was sent off for denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity during The FA Cup game against Peterborough United on Sunday [8 January 2017]."

Terry had contested he deserved a red card when writing on Instagram.

The former England captain said: "What a great feeling being back on the pitch today, albeit only for 67 mins after my red card which I will be appealing and hope the FA and the ref will look at it and realise I didn't touch @leeangol."

Blues boss Antonio Conte also felt the officials had made the wrong call.

Speaking after the match, the Italian said: ''I think it wasn't right, this decision from the referee.

''He didn't take the opponent and also the second reason was because behind John there was (Branislav) Ivanovic to cover John.

''You have to respect the referee's decision, but in this case maybe we will do an appeal for this situation.

''The situation is very clear and I think John didn't deserve this.

''It's a pity when this happens because the red card is not good.''

Terry was 36 last month and his time at Stamford Bridge could be nearing an end, with his current contract set to expire in the summer having signed a 12-month extension last May.

Conte insisted the decision on the future of Terry, who made his first-team debut more than 18 years ago, will be made with the club and was adamant he was happy with the captain.

''I'm pleased for John because he's showing me great commitment when I ask him to play, when he doesn't play,'' Conte added.

''He's helping me a lot in the changing room. He's showing me to be a good player but above all a good man.''