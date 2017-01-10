Selby to defend featherweight title on undercard of Frampton-Santa Cruz rematch

Welsh fighter Lee Selby will make the third defence of his IBF featherweight title on the undercard of Northern Irishman Carl Frampton's highly-anticipated rematch with Leo Santa Cruz later this month.

Selby has been linked with a bout against the winner of the Frampton-Santa Cruz II showdown on January 28 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas and will fight earlier in the evening against Argentina's Jonathan Victor Barros.

It will be the first time Selby (23-1, 8KO wins) has fought in the famed American city and he is looking to make an impression against mandatory challenger Barros, a former titlist at 126lbs.

"It's been a dream of mine since I was a young kid to box in a world title fight in Las Vegas, the mecca of boxing," Selby said.

"I've seen UK fighters like Lennox Lewis, Ricky Hatton, Joe Calzaghe and Amir Khan box in Las Vegas and I always knew that's where I wanted to fight.

"My mandatory challenger is experienced, dangerous and I will not take him lightly. I've had a strong training camp and I am 100 per cent focused on putting on a show for the American fans and the travelling fans from the UK."

Selby, who has won his last 19 bouts, became world champion in May 2015 after a technical decision win over Evgeny Gradovich.

The 29-year-old has gone on to defend the belt with unanimous points wins over Fernando Montiel and Eric Hunter.