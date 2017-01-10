Jim Furyk expected to be appointed US Ryder Cup captain

Jim Furyk looks set to be named Ryder Cup captain for the United States' defence of the trophy in France in 2018.

The 46-year-old, who was assistant to Davis Love for last year's victory at Hazeltine, appears to have been given the nod by the US Ryder Cup committee, which included Love as well as Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

Confirmation is expected on Wednesday, with an announcement scheduled for 1300 EST (1800 GMT) in the States

Furyk has appeared in nine events as a player and his main rival for the job was Fred Couples, who wanted the captaincy for 2016 but was passed over in favour of Love.

Continuity - and the desire to stick to a plan crafted after weeks of consultation by the US Ryder Cup Task Force about how to overturn Europe's dominance in the run up to Hazeltine - appears to have worked in Furyk's favour, with his experience of a position on the backroom staff a significant factor, even though Couples has captained a winning Presidents Cup team three times.

Last month Furyk said: "It really helped to be an assistant for Davis.

"Any time you can do this, you're learning. You're going to make some mistakes, you're going to do some things right.

"We did a lot of good things that week. We made some mistakes, and we'll learn from them and keep building on the system."

Europe have already named Thomas Bjorn as their captain for the encounter at Le Golf National just outside Paris.