Hampshire's Michael Carberry nearing return following cancer surgery

Former England batsman Michael Carberry could be set for a return to training just six months after being diagnosed with cancer.

Hampshire announced in July that the 36-year-old had a cancerous tumour, forcing him to miss the second half of last season.

But following a successful operation, Carberry is making good progress as he targets a return to cricket.

"Carbs is doing really well after a successful operation. He looked a lot better when I saw him before Christmas," Hampshire director of cricket Giles White told the Southern Daily Echo.

"He was looking to start practising again in the new year so hopefully he'll be in the nets soon. It's now about working back to full fitness.

"We'll support him in any way we can."