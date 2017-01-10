Garry Monk pleased with Leeds' second-half display in FA Cup win at Cambridge

Leeds boss Garry Monk praised the way his side dominated after the break as they came from behind to avoid an FA Cup upset at Cambridge.

The Sky Bet Championship team survived a major scare to progress to the fourth round, coming back from a half time deficit to win 2-1 at the Abbey Stadium.

Uche Ikpeazu's goal had given the League Two side a real chance of reaching the fourth round for the second time in three seasons before headers by Stuart Dallas and Alex Mowatt either side of the hour mark rescued Monk's side, who travel to Sutton United or AFC Wimbledon in the next round.

"It was a really difficult game for us," Monk said. "We knew that, we expected it. They started really well, they were a handful and Shaun (Derry) has got them in a really good way so we knew they were going to be confident.

"We didn't help ourselves. We were trying to play our football, which is good, but we were bringing pressure onto ourselves, trying to play too much football around our own 18-yard box. It wasn't the pitch to do that and it was inviting pressure.

"We spoke at half-time about the same principles but making sure we did it higher up the pitch. We managed to do that in the second half and we had much more control, more front foot and we ended up controlling the game.

"We scored good goals at right times. That's what it's about in these type of ties, taking your chances when they come.

"Shaun's got them in a really good way, and all credit to Cambridge. I thought the crowd was magnificent for them tonight. They're going to do very well in the league, for sure."

Cambridge boss Derry was disappointed with the manner of the goals his team conceded having played so well to be ahead in the game.

"I'm full of disappointment tonight," he rued afterwards. "Yes, we can walk out of the stadium with our heads held high in many respects but I'm gutted in the manner with which we've conceded the goals.

"I never felt that Leeds broke us down in terms of fluidity of the play. They had a lot of the ball in the second half, we talked about that in the week. In terms of the first-half display, I'm disappointed we didn't come in at 2-0.

"We had a bit of quality about ourselves and we executed our game plan that we spoke about. Never within that game plan was defending the goals that we conceded like that. They're poor goals. We're going to look at trying to build on that first-half display to take into our league game on Saturday.

"You always know when you play against a higher opponent that they've just got that little switch that they could turn on. At points in the second half they controlled the game a little bit better, and we find ourselves out of the Cup and it's bitterly disappointing."