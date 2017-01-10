Gareth Ainsworth says FA Cup clash with Tottenham is 'a dream tie' for Wycombe

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth has described his side's fourth-round FA Cup clash with Tottenham as "a dream tie".

The Chairboys released a video on Twitter on Monday night showing the players' jubilant reaction to the draw that will see them visit White Hart Lane at the end of the month.

"It's a dream tie for us," said Ainsworth. "For me, it's the best draw of the round and it's great for everyone involved with the club to look forward to.

"I've seen the video of the boys reacting to the draw at the hotel and it shows what a special competition this is.

"There's a fabulous spirit around this club and I'm sure that will only grow as the game gets nearer.

"I've always been a massive lover of the FA Cup. For me and my family, cup final day was a real occasion to look forward to, watching the build-up early in the morning on the television, and to be part of the competition is an amazing feeling.

"It gives you the opportunity to enjoy special moments, just like going to White Hart Lane to play a really famous club in Tottenham Hotspur, with a fantastic FA Cup history."

Ainsworth's side, currently fifth in Sky Bet League Two, have won 11 of their last 12 games in all competitions and beat Stourbridge 2-1 at home in the third round on Saturday.