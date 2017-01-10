Dean Reynolds falls to Pip Blackwell at BDO World Darts Championship

Seventh seed Dean Reynolds became the first big name to fall at the BDO World Darts Championship after spurning four match darts against Pip Blackwell.

Reynolds missed three consecutive darts at double top that would have given him a 3-0 whitewash before Blackwell battled back to force a decider.

Reynolds missed tops for the match again and Blackwell clawed out a 3-2 victory in a low-scoring final leg, landing double four to finish.

In the preliminary round, David Cameron claimed his first win at the Lakeside at the fourth attempt with a 3-1 success over Dutchman Jimmy Hendricks.

And 2016 quarter-finalist Dennis Harbour booked a first-round meeting against defending champion Scott Waites after easing past New Zealand's Craig Caldwell 3-1.

Canada's Jeff Smith, the 2016 finalist, came from behind to beat Brian Dawson 3-2, finishing an impressive final set with a 118 checkout to book his place in round two.

And Belgium's Geert de Vos wasted no time in also moving through with a convincing 3-0 win over Australia's Raymond Smith in the other first-round game on Monday evening.