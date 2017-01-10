Bacary Sagna charged with misconduct by the FA over Instagram post

Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association following the "10 against 12" Instagram post he made earlier this month.

The 33-year-old uploaded an image with the caption "10 against 12.. but still fighting and winning as a team" on the social-media website after the 2-1 win over Burnley on January 2, later amending the post to read "still fighting and winning as a team".

Referee Lee Mason had sent off midfielder Fernandinho during the Premier League contest and Sagna's comment could have been construed as questioning the official's integrity.

An FA statement announcing Sagna's charge read: "Bacary Sagna has been charged for misconduct contrary to FA Rule E3 (1).

"It is alleged that a comment posted on social media by the Manchester City defender constituted improper conduct in that it questioned the integrity of the match official and/or alleged and/or implied bias on the part of the match official, and/or brought the game into disrepute.

"He has until 6pm on 13 January 2017 to respond to the charge."

The FA had asked Sagna for his observations regarding the incident and had given him until last Friday to respond.

Mason dismissed Fernandinho in the 32nd minute when the score was still 0-0 for a two-footed challenge on Clarets winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

City appealed the decision but failed meaning Fernandinho, who has been awarded three red cards already this season, is currently in the midst of a four-game suspension.

Mason's performance at the Etihad Stadium had seemed to rankle with City boss Pep Guardiola, who was in a terse mood when speaking after the victory over Burnley.

Asked about the Fernandinho incident by the BBC, Guardiola said: "You're the journalist, not me."

Then, when asked for his thoughts, Guardiola added: "Ask the referee, not me."

In Burnley manager Sean Dyche's eyes, Sagna was fortunate he did not follow Fernandinho in being dismissed.

The Frenchman was booked following an incident after Burnley's goal when Dyche accused him of kicking out at George Boyd.

"I think it is a tough one, because they have given the goal, Boydy is trying to get the ball, the linesman probably is a long way from it and I think the referee is running back towards the centre," Dyche said.

"But, of course, it is a sending off because he (Sagna) swipes out at Boydy.

"I can only presume the referee and the linesman didn't get a clear view of it, so then probably they are wondering what did happen but there is enough response for them to make a decision.

"I think maybe the linesman saw it to give the yellow card, but I don't think he saw enough of it to understand it was an actual kick out."