Millwall get shot at second Premier League scalp after drawing Watford in FA Cup

League One Millwall will get the chance to heap more woe on Premier League opponents after being drawn at home to Watford in the FA Cup fourth round.

Neil Harris's Lions swept past a much-changed Bournemouth line-up at The Den on Saturday and will fancy their chances against the Hornets, who overcame Burton 2-0.

In a generally underwhelming draw, the competition's two remaining non-league sides, Sutton United and Lincoln, were granted home advantage provided they win their third round replays against Wimbledon and Ipswich respectively.

Sutton could face either Cambridge or Leeds in the fourth round while Lincoln, who were four minutes from beating their Championship opponents at Portman Road, would take on Brighton.

Chelsea face Brentford in a west London derby at Stamford Bridge and Manchester United welcome Wigan to Old Trafford after easing past Reading in the last round.

Manchester City must travel to either Crystal Palace or Bolton, and there is the possibility of another all-Premier League tie with Arsenal set to travel to either Southampton or Norwich.

Liverpool will face Wolves, who claimed an impressive third round win at Stoke, at Anfield provided they win their replay at Plymouth, while League Two Wycombe will relish their trip to White Hart Lane to take on Tottenham.

Another League Two club set to face top-flight opposition are Accrington Stanley, who go to Middlesbrough.

In other ties League Two Oxford are at home to Newcastle or Birmingham, Burnley or Sunderland face Bristol City or Fleetwood, Hull travel to Fulham and Rochdale meet Huddersfield at Spotland.