South African all-rounder David Wiese joins Sussex on three-year deal

David Wiese has become the third South African to effectively end his international career in favour of a move to county cricket after signing a three-year deal at Sussex.

After Kyle Abbott and Rilee Rossouw turned their backs on their country in order to join Hampshire last week, Sussex have now announced the capture of Wiese as a Kolpak registered player subject to England and Wales Cricket Board permission.

The 31-year-old all-rounder, who had two stints at Hove last season, played six one-day internationals and 20 Twenty20s for South Africa.

Wiese said: "I am very excited to be joining Sussex on a long-term deal. I thoroughly enjoyed my stint with the club last year and it made my decision so much easier when offered to return.

"Sussex is an extremely ambitious club and I look forward to being part of their future.

"I would like to thank Cricket South Africa for giving me the opportunity of fulfilling my lifelong dream of representing my country in the sport I love."

Sussex head coach Mark Davis added: "We are thrilled to have David joining us at Sussex Cricket. He is an extremely accomplished all round cricketer who is effective in all formats and will bring great experience and skill to our group.

"He will add significantly to our white-ball team with his bowling and powerful batting at the death and has already shown his potential last season in the longer format. His experience will be invaluable to our young developing team."