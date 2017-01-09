Martin Adams survives scare at BDO World Championship

Three-time BDO World Championship winner Martin Adams was pushed all the way in the opening round of this year's competition before overcoming fellow Briton Ryan Joyce in a thrilling final set.

The 60-year-old won at Lakeside in 2007, 2010 and 2011 and was playing this year having battled with prostate cancer for much of 2016.

Adams was knocked out in the first round last year but here he hung in after falling behind 2-1 in sets.

Joyce missed a double 18 to take the match after the pair entered a decisive fifth set, before Adams showed his class to finish on double nine and advance.

Scott Mitchell, who beat Adams in the final in 2015, needed little time to dispense of Mark McGrath of New Zealand, dropping two legs on his way to a comfortable 3-0 success.

Jamie Hughes got the better of Martin Atkins 3-1 in a game that finished shortly before midnight.

Meanwhile, Paul Hogan, Krzysztof Ratajski and Raymond Smith advanced into the first round with preliminary round victories over Tom Sawyer, Willem Mandigers and Davy van Baelen, respectively.

In the women's competition there were easy wins for British pair Lisa Ashton and Fallon Sherrock - with favourite Ashton seeing off Sharon Prins 2-0 and Sherrock beating Scotland's Olive Byamukama by the same margin.