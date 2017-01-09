facebook icon twitter icon
Kyle Edmund loses in Sydney but Dan Evans gets through

Kyle Edmund's birthday celebrations were ruined as he was dumped out of the Apia International Sydney by qualifier Matthew Barton.

Great Britain's Kyle Edmund lost to the world number 198 in Sydney
The British number two, who took a set off three-time grand slam winner Stan Wawrinka in Brisbane last week, turned 22 on Sunday but his party was cut short by the world number 198, who won the first-round clash 7-6 (7/3) 7-6 (7/5).

The first set was a server's paradise as Edmund and Barton forced just one break point apiece, neither converted, which left the Australian to take the tie-break.

The second set was a similar story, but Edmund's chance came when he earned a set point at 5-4, but Barton fought hard to hold his serve and then claimed the match in a second tie-break.

There was better news for British number three Dan Evans, who got past Thiago Monteiro in three sets.

Evans triumphed 6-3 4-6 6-3 to regsiter his first win on the ATP Tour since the US Open last September.

He broke twice on the way to a comfortable first set but then found the tables turned as the Brazilian broke twice to level it up.

A nervous final set saw two breaks exchanged, but when Evans got the decisive third it left him to serve it out for the match, which he did without problem.