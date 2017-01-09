Dominika Cibulkova and Johanna Konta comfortably through in Sydney
Dominika Cibulkova and Johanna Konta both made it through safely to the second round of the Apia International in Sydney.
Third seed Cibulkova, a surprise winner of the WTA Tour Finals in November, dropped just two games in a 6-2 6-0 triumph over Laura Siegemund while Konta, seeded six, had too much for lucky loser Arina Rodionova in a 6-3 6-4 victory.
However, eighth seed Elena Vesnina is out after she was forced to retire against Coco Vandeweghe when she was trailing 6-4 4-0.
Tenth seed Caroline Wozniacki was made to work hard by Monico Puig before seeing off the Olympic singles champion 6-3 2-6 6-4 to reach round two.
Home favourite Daria Gavrilova toppled Donna Vekic 6-3 7-6 (7/1), with Roberta Vinci, Barbora Strycova, Christina McHale, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Duan Ying-Ying also making it through.
At the Hobart International, t op seed Kiki Bertens made light work of Annika Beck, defeating the German 6-1 6-2 in round one.
Belgian qualifier Elise Mertens stunned seventh seed Kristina Mladenovic 6-1 6-2 to set up a second-round clash with Sachia Vickery, who beat Teliana Pereira 6-3 7-6 (7/5).
Eleventh seed Johanna Larsson battled from a set down to see off Kristyna Pliskova 6-7 (5/7) 6-3 6-1, and Japanese qualifier Risa Ozaki recovered from a nightmare start to defeat compatriot Kurumi Nara 0-6 7-5 6-3.
Kirsten Flipkens, Lucie Safarova, Andrea Petkovic, Lara Arruabarrena, Veronica Cepede Royg and Lesia Tsurenko also progressed, and Croatian qualifier Jana Fett beat 2010 French Open champion Francesca Schiavone 6-3 6-2.