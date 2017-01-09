Cristiano Ronaldo wins best player at FIFA awards ceremony

Cristiano Ronaldo has been crowned the world's best player at the inaugural FIFA 'The Best' Awards in Zurich.

Ronaldo, who led Portugal to the Euro 2016 title as well as starring with his club Real Madrid, beat fellow shortlisted candidates Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann to claim the prize.

The award comes one month after the 31-year-old also pipped Argentinian rival Messi to win his fourth Ballon d'Or title.

Meanwhile, Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri won the coach of the year title in recognition for leading the Foxes to their improbable Premier League triumph.

Ronaldo said: "I tell you 2016 was the best year of my career. I had a lot of doubts but the trophy I think shows I lived up to that.

"After what I won and what I did I had no doubts that I would be able to get it, and to be able to have this achievement, it was a year that was magnificent on a personal level and a sports level.

"I will never forget this wonderful year."