France seal success over United States to lift Hopman Cup

France lifted the Hopman Cup for the second time in four years after a mixed doubles success gave them victory over the United States in Perth.

Richard Gasquet edged the opening match of the day, winning a third-set tie-break to defeat Jack Sock 6-3 5-7 7-6 (8/6) and give France a 1-0 lead.

The USA, who have won the tournament a record six times, levelled things up when Coco Vandeweghe beat Kristina Mladenovic 6-4 7-5 in the women's singles.

Gasquet and Mladenovic then defeated their opponents 4-1 4-3 (5/0) in the FAST4 doubles match as France regained the trophy they first won in 2014.