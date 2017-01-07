facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Armed police deployed after St Helier shop robbed at knife point
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled

France seal success over United States to lift Hopman Cup

France lifted the Hopman Cup for the second time in four years after a mixed doubles success gave them victory over the United States in Perth.

Kristina Mladenovic, pictured, clinched the Hopman Cup for France alongside compatriot Richard Gasquet
Kristina Mladenovic, pictured, clinched the Hopman Cup for France alongside compatriot Richard Gasquet

Richard Gasquet edged the opening match of the day, winning a third-set tie-break to defeat Jack Sock 6-3 5-7 7-6 (8/6) and give France a 1-0 lead.

The USA, who have won the tournament a record six times, levelled things up when Coco Vandeweghe beat Kristina Mladenovic 6-4 7-5 in the women's singles.

Gasquet and Mladenovic then defeated their opponents 4-1 4-3 (5/0) in the FAST4 doubles match as France regained the trophy they first won in 2014.