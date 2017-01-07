AFC Wimbledon held by Sutton in FA Cup

Sutton and AFC Wimbledon will do battle again after a goalless draw in their south-west London derby.

Two famous names of FA Cups past will be in the fourth-round draw, but the League One Dons can count themselves fortunate after surviving a scare against their National League neighbours.

The old Wimbledon were of course winners in 1988 when they shocked mighty Liverpool, while on this very day in 1989 Sutton knocked out the previous season's holders, Coventry.

The Dons were back to where it all began as well, having played their first official match since forming in 2002 at Sutton's Gander Green Lane ground.

Boss Neal Ardley had voiced his concerns about playing on Sutton's 3G pitch before the match, and his fears were not misplaced as the hosts bossed most of the match.

After just six minutes former Arsenal trainee Roarie Deacon slipped Matt Tubbs in behind the Dons defence but the ex-Portsmouth striker fired across goal and wide.

Nicky Bailey, who once cost Middlesbrough £1.4million, then headed Kevin Amankwaah's free-kick narrowly over before Deacon's low drive was held by Dons goalkeeper James Shea.

And the Dons had a lucky escape after half an hour when Maxime Biamou raced onto Deacon's through-ball and beat Shea only to see his effort clip the crossbar.

But Wimbledon had their chances in the first half too, with Ly le Taylor shooting wide and Dannie Bulman firing straight at former Dons keeper Ross Worner.

After the interval the lively Biamou drove into the sidenetting and then collected Deacon's pass on his chest before fizzing a low shot which had Shea scrambling to fingertip around the post.

Sutton winger Craig Eastmond then rounded Shea but his touch forced him too wide and the Wimbledon defence were able to scramble back into position.

The visitors thought they should have been awarded a penalty late on when substitute Bradley Hudson-Odoi chopped down Barry Fuller but referee Keith Stroud thought otherwise.

Dons defender Paul Robinson had two chances to win it but fired narrowly over and then headed straight at Worner to ensure a replay five miles down the road at Kingsmeadow.