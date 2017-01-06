No date set to discuss Alastair Cook's future as England captain

Alastair Cook's future as England's Test captain may not be resolved until nearer the end of this month.

Cook's position is under scrutiny after a humbling 4-0 series defeat in India before Christmas as England lost six of their final eight Tests last year.

As is customary after every series, Cook will meet director of England cricket Andrew Strauss although the debrief has taken on added significance in the wake of the team's struggles on the subcontinent.

A couple of reports suggested that meeting could be held on Friday but Press Association Sport understands Strauss is not scheduled to return to his job until Monday, following a Christmas break in Australia.

Even then, it is understood there is no urgent rush to organise the conversation, with nothing currently scheduled for next week and it may not be until the end of the month that Cook's situation becomes clearer.

Cook cut a wearied figure after back-to-back innings defeats in Mumbai and Chennai, with the India setback following a first ever Test defeat to Bangladesh in October as the Tigers sealed a memorable 1-1 series draw.

He admitted he needed "to go away and do some thinking, get back home and do it without the emotive side of what has happened over the last nine weeks", in the immediate aftermath of the Chennai defeat.

England's next Test assignment is not until July, when they play four Tests against South Africa and then three against the West Indies, with the Ashes series following next winter.