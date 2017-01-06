facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled
News: All mapped out – Jersey fully lit up for Christmas

Johanna Konta misses out on Shenzhen Open final

Johanna Konta's hopes of beginning 2017 with a second WTA Tour title went up in smoke as she was beaten by Katerina Siniakova in the Shenzhen Open semi-finals.

Johanna Konta was beaten in the Shenzhen Open semi-final
Johanna Konta was beaten in the Shenzhen Open semi-final

Konta, the world number 10, would have been eyeing up more silverware as the highest seed left in the tournament but she did not count on a stunning performance from the world number 52 who earned a 1-6 6-4 6-4 win.

Such a result barely seemed possible after Konta breezed to the first set in just 22 minutes, dropping only 13 points.

But Siniakova, the Czech number four, beat Simona Halep earlier in the tournament and reproduced the goods with a range of power serving and baseline hitting.

A solitary break in the second set was enough to level it up, but her plight looked perilous in the decider as Konta had one foot in her third WTA final leading 4-2.

But the 20-year-old showed her mettle by reeling off four successive games, including a love service hold, to clinch her first final on the tour where she will meet either Alison Riske or Camila Giorgi.