facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled
News: All mapped out – Jersey fully lit up for Christmas

Simon Francis' appeal against red card turned down

Bournemouth defender Simon Francis will serve a three-match suspension after the Football Association rejected the club's appeal against his sending off in Tuesday night's match with Arsenal.

Bournemouth defender Simon Francis, left, was sent off by referee Michael Oliver late on during the 3-3 draw against Arsenal
Bournemouth defender Simon Francis, left, was sent off by referee Michael Oliver late on during the 3-3 draw against Arsenal

Francis was shown a straight red by referee Michael Oliver following a challenge on Aaron Ramsey with the score at 3-2, before Arsenal went on to score a late equaliser at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries lodged an appeal in the hope to get the ruling overturned.

However, the FA confirmed in a statement on Thursday evening the appeal had been unsuccessful, meaning Francis must sit out the FA Cup third-round tie against Millwall followed by league games against Hull and then Watford.

"Simon Francis will serve a three-match suspension with immediate effect after his claim of wrongful dismissal was rejected today following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing," a statement from the FA read.

"The Bournemouth defender was sent off for serious foul play during the game against Arsenal on Tuesday 3 January 2017."