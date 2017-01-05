facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled
News: All mapped out – Jersey fully lit up for Christmas

Olympic medallist Richard Hounslow retires from canoeing

Two-time Olympic canoeing silver medallist Richard Hounslow will not be going for gold in Tokyo after deciding to retire from the sport.

Richard Hounslow, left, and David Florence have won two Olympic silvers in the canoe double (C2)
Richard Hounslow, left, and David Florence have won two Olympic silvers in the canoe double (C2)

Londoner Hounslow, alongside partner David Florence, finished runner-up in the canoe double (C2) at London 2012 and Rio 2016, while in between times the pair became world champions in 2013 in Prague.

After ending a career that had spanned 26 years, Hounslow, 35, said: "Canoeing has been my life for as long as I can remember. I have loved most of it, hated some of it, but will miss it all.

" I'd like to say a massive thanks to everyone involved in helping me live my dream. It has been a true honour to represent Great Britain at the highest level and I look forward to cheering on British Canoeing and Team GB in the future."