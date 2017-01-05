facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled
News: All mapped out – Jersey fully lit up for Christmas

Jose Fonte hands in transfer request at Southampton

Southampton captain Jose Fonte has handed in a transfer request.

Jose Fonte joined Southampton from Crystal Palace in 2010
Jose Fonte joined Southampton from Crystal Palace in 2010

Press Association Sport understands the central defender has asked to leave having chosen not to sign the new contract he had been offered.

Despite suggestions Southampton were prepared only to give Fonte an increased salary and not a lengthier term, the club are adamant he has rejected a 12-month extension to the present one he signed in October 2015 and which expires in 18 months.

The development is only the latest surrounding the 33-year-old's future. It is also understood he asked to leave last summer, when he was a reported transfer target for Manchester United, who have been left with only three fit senior central defenders since Ivorian Eric Bailly's call up to the African Nations Cup.

At present, there is no firm interest in a player who has made 288 appearances since joining Southampton from Crystal Palace seven years ago and who has been significant in their revival from League One to the Europa League.

He wrote on Instagram last month: "Just to set the record straight I did not reject a new contract. In fact, I have been informed by Southampton that they are not offering me a new contract."

Compatriot Cedric Soares, a team-mate for club and for Portugal, last week said Fonte "should do the best for himself", while United manager Jose Mourinho said he is not "chasing" new signings.