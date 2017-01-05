Captain Godleman pens new Derbyshire deal

Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman has penned a new deal that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2019 season.

Godleman has been at the midlands county since 2013 and was appointed skipper of their County Championship side ahead of last summer's campaign after Wayne Madsen stood down.

It was a forgettable season for Derbyshire as they finished bottom of the Division Two standings, although opening batsman Godleman contributed a respectable 934 runs at 38.91, narrowly falling short of 1,000 for the second summer in a row.

The 27-year-old, who will also lead the Royal London One-Day Cup side, said: "I'm very privileged to have the opportunity to play and represent Derbyshire and I'm delighted to commit my future to the club.

"In my role as captain I know I'll have the extra responsibility of making the final calls this summer, but I feel that it is very much our team. Everyone will be listened to and treated with respect, and together we will come up with the right decisions for the team moving forward."

Derbyshire's director of cricket Kim Barnett added: "Billy has a big responsibility this summer within our new coaching model and he is without question the right man for it.

"He leads from the front, opens the batting and has the respect of the players. He is the perfect man for this situation and I feel that we are lucky to have him."