British professional sport on high alert after terror attacks in Europe

British professional sport is in a state of high alert after recent terror attacks in Europe have elevated the security threat across the country.

The English Football League, Premier League, Racecourse Association and Premiership Rugby have all been in contact with their members in recent weeks to remind them of the need to be vigilant and to share "best practice" advice from the security authorities.

This follows the fatal bombings near Istanbul's Vodafone Arena after a Besiktas-Bursaspor game on December 10 and the terror attack on Berlin's Christmas market on December 19.

Speaking to Press Association Sport, a spokesman for the Premier League said: " Premier League clubs take safety and security very seriously and have a range of policies and provisions in place. They routinely work closely with the police, and with their local safety advisory group.

"Following the tragic events in Berlin, the Premier League shared with clubs relevant up-to-date information and guidance provided by statutory authorities."

The Racecourse Association, which represents Britain's 59 racecourses, also wrote to its members shortly before Christmas to pass on the latest information from the National Counter Terrorism Security Office and Sports Grounds Safety Authority.

In a statement, the association said: " Racecourses take security very seriously and the Racecourse Association works proactively with individual racecourses as well as the British Horseracing Authority and senior police to provide advice and assistance to ensure the safety of racegoers and participants at all events."

Spokesmen for the EFL and Premiership Rugby told Press Association Sport they have also been in regular contact with their clubs, although this was not a specific response to the Berlin attack but more a case of making sure everybody was aware of the latest police advice. Premiership Rugby added that it has recently held a security seminar for the league's safety officials at London's Twickenham Stoop Stadium.

According to the security services, there is currently a high risk of a terrorist attack in the UK, but major sports venues have been operating under this threat ever since November 2015 when three suicide bombers struck near the Stade de France in Paris during a France-Germany match.