Karren Brady has positive news about Sofiane Feghouli dismissal for Hammers fans

Sofiane Feghouli is set to have his red card rescinded after West Ham appealed against his sending off against Manchester United.

Sofiane Feghouli, left, was shown red for his challenge on Phil Jones
Karren Brady tweeted on Wednesday that the appeal had been successful, after the midfielder was shown a straight red card by referee Mike Dean following a collision with Phil Jones in the first half.

She said: "I have just received a call to confirm Sofiane will not be required to serve a 3 match suspension and is eligible to play Friday."

Feghouli, who was making his first start of the season in the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United, would therefore be available to face Manchester City in the FA Cup.