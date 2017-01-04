facebook icon twitter icon
Bournemouth launch appeal against Simon Francis red card

Bournemouth have announced they have appealed against the red card shown to Simon Francis in the 3-3 draw with Arsenal on Tuesday night.

Simon Francis was shown a straight red after leaving Aaron Ramsey on the floor
Francis was shown a straight red by referee Michael Oliver following a challenge on Aaron Ramsey with the score at 3-2, before Arsenal went on to score a late equaliser at Dean Court.

Bournemouth said on their website: "AFC Bournemouth have appealed against Simon Francis' red card after the defender was sent off during Tuesday's match with Arsenal. The club will hear the outcome by the end of the week. "

If the original decision is upheld, the Bournemouth skipper will miss the Cherries' next three games, against Millwall, Hull and Watford.