Michael van Gerwen: I'll need my A-game again to beat Gary Anderson in final

Michael van Gerwen expects he will have to reproduce the standard used to beat Raymond van Barneveld when he faces Gary Anderson in the PDC World Championship final.

The world number one turned in an incredible display to beat his fellow Dutchman 6-2 at Alexandra Palace with a record average of 114.05 to beat the previous record of 111.21 set by Phil Taylor in 2002.

Van Barneveld had no answer to Van Gerwen but the 27-year-old knows he will need a repeat of those heroics against the defending champion on Monday night.

Van Gerwen told Sky Sports 1: "What can I say? It was a phenomenal performance from myself but also Raymond made me play this way. I had to bring my A-game if I wanted to win.

"Everything is possible for me now. Everyone knows I only have one goal and that's to hold the trophy in the air. It's Anderson in the final for me and he's a very good darts player and I'll probably have to do the same to beat him.

"For the audience and everyone everywhere, in Great Britain and in Holland I think it's the final to dream of.

"We've both played really well on the way, also Gary has played fantastic and his standard is really high as well. We know what we have to do and I first want to celebrate this win because this was a fantastic victory.

"I feel comfortable, I feel well and the crowd's been fantastic and I'm looking really forward til tomorrow."

Anderson made it 17 wins in a row at Alexandra Palace when he beat Peter Wright 6-3 in the other semi-final and he will be looking for a third straight title.

Anderson finished with a 103.45 three-dart average, had four ton-plus checkouts and 15 maximums.

"I'm just glad to get over the winning line," he said.

"It would be an astonishing achievement. I'm still going and I don't want to give the title up."