Stoke manager Mark Hughes hails Peter Crouch's longevity

Stoke boss Mark Hughes praised Peter Crouch's longevity after the former England striker scored his first Premier League goal since May 2015 on Saturday.

Crouch netted in Stoke's 4-2 loss at Chelsea and troubled the leaders' defence throughout the defeat.

And Hughes believes 6ft 7ins Crouch, 36 this month, could torment Premier League defences for some time to come.

"I thought he was excellent. There's life in the old dog yet," Hughes said.

"He's 35 now. Peter has got more game time left in him. He hasn't changed in what he can offer, what he can produce.

"I don't anticipate that changing in the next two or three years.

"In games like that he will cause good opposition problems. He's done that throughout his career and he continues to do that, because he understands the game, he's got a good awareness of what's required to affect opposition teams."

Crouch had to play second fiddle to Wilfried Bony earlier in the season following the Ivory Coast striker's loan signing from Manchester City.

And Hughes is happy with Crouch's attitude.

"He's a great guy. He's an engaging guy," Hughes added.

"He's had a fantastic career at the highest level. He hasn't got any kind of ego. That's quite unusual in this day and age.

"He's a pleasure to work with and he's so effective."