facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled
News: All mapped out – Jersey fully lit up for Christmas
News: Storm Barbara cancels Friday's Condor Liberation sailing between Poole and Channel Islands
News: Constable to battle for £600,000 for St Helier
News: Mr Bronx reunited with owners in time for Christmas

Ronda Rousey beaten by Amanda Nunes in UFC comeback fight

Ronda Rousey's UFC comeback after more than a year out of the octagon lasted just 48 seconds as she was brutally stopped by Amanda Nunes, who said afterwards: "I'm here to stay".

It was not a happy return to UFC for Ronda Rousey
It was not a happy return to UFC for Ronda Rousey

Rousey was seeking to regain the bantamweight championship she lost in November 2015 to Holly Holm, her first defeat in the UFC, but she proved no match for Nunes as her Brazilian opponent rained down punches from the opening bell.

Nunes, who defended the title she won earlier this year by defeating Miesha Tate, landed several heavy blows that wobbled Rousey, forcing the referee to intervene after less than a minute of the contest at UFC 207 in Las Vegas.

The defeat was Rousey's second in 14 fights and while she remains the most high profile woman in the sport, being paid a reported three million US dollars for this bout, the 29-year-old may now retire.

A triumphant Nunes said in quotes on the UFC's website: "Before I walked out, (my team and I) talked, and this moment was my moment.

"(Rousey) had her time, she did a lot for the sport. I thank Ronda Rousey. But right now, I showed I'm the champion and I'm here to stay."