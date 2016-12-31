Michael van Gerwen excited ahead of semi-final date with Raymond van Barneveld

Michael van Gerwen is not congratulating himself on reaching the William Hill World Darts Championship semi-finals as he prepares to face the man who ended his hopes of a second title at Alexandra Palace 12 months ago.

The world number one has been nigh-on unstoppable since his final set defeat to Raymond van Barneveld in the third round last year, winning eight major titles in 2016 to prove he remains the man to beat.

He has averaged in excess of 100 in each of his four matches to date in London and a routine 5-1 defeat of Daryl Gurney on Friday evening set up a New Year's Day clash with Van Barneveld and a chance of revenge.

Despite serene progress into the last four - he has only dropped four sets thus far - the 2014 world champion was in no mood to reflect upon his success.

He told the PDC's official website: "I don't have anything to celebrate yet. I've come here to do a job and I'm only a step closer.

"This World Championship is something special. I still get goosebumps on the walk-on and I'm excited and ready for the semi-finals."

Van Barneveld will be hoping to make it a hat-trick of big-name scalps on Sunday, having seen off Adrian Lewis and old adversary Phil Taylor in successive rounds to reach the last four.

Van Barneveld felt he was some way below his best against Taylor, whose hopes of an unprecedented 17th world crown this year went up in smoke after a tense 5-3 defeat.

But the five-time world champion, who defeated Van Gerwen 4-3 on an unforgettable night in last year's competition, is relishing the chance to do the double over his fellow Dutchman.

Twelfth seed Van Barneveld said: "I'm very proud of what I've done here so far.

"I didn't feel very comfortable at times but I was expecting more from Phil.

"I'm going to play the greatest player in the world next when I play Michael and I'm really excited. I can't wait to play him."

Defending champion Gary Anderson was given a stern test of his credentials against Dave Chisnall but came through to keep hopes alive of a third successive world crown.

Both Anderson and Chisnall, competing in his first quarter-final at Alexandra Palace, averaged well in excess of 100 in a thriller, with 33 180s between the pair.

The Scotsman, seeded second, held his nerve to prevail 5-3 to set up a clash with Peter Wright and he said: "I'm still here, still fighting and I'm happy with how I've been playing.

"I'm looking forward to playing Peter and I hope it will be just as good as this game was."

Fourth seed Wright, like Van Gerwen, has also averaged more than 100 in all his matches en route to the semis, the Scot booking his place with a 5-3 win over James Wade.

Wright said: "I'm quite happy with how I played. If I keep playing like this, you never know what could happen."